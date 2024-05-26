Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $341.05 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.21 or 0.00030912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00093205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012212 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,083,227 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

