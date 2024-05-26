Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.96. 1,511,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average is $386.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

