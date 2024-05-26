DEI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.82 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. DEI has a market capitalization of $125.28 million and $0.82 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00122248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

