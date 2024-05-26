Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 350

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.10).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.68. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

