DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

