dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.74 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.74 million and $11,145.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00121978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,101,305 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97608025 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $20,920.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

