Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.54. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $2,177,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $3,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,980,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 249,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.