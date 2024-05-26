Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Acquires $191,280.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.782 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $15,347,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

