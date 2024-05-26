Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.