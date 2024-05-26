DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39.
HDFC Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
