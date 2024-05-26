DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 670 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up 2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting 114.64. 4,735,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is 115.20 and its 200 day moving average is 96.13. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 93.48.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

