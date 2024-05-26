DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,410. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

