DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $168.94 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,271,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,943,000. Fiserv accounts for about 2.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

FI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

