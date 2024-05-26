DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.50. The company had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

