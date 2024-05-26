DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 605,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $63,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

