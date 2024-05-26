DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 78,857 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,857 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $346.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $252.61 and a one year high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

