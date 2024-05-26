DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. 285,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

