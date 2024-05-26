DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.81. 1,270,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,986. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock valued at $546,839. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.