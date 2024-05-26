DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $39.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

