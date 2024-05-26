DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of DT Midstream worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 763,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

