Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys A$2,094,000.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.47 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,396,000.00).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,050.00 ($400,700.00).

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas Politis 1,783,727 shares of Eagers Automotive stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

