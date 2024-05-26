Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of AFC Gamma worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 83,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFCG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 55,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.37%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

