Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $128.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.24.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 304,155 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

