Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.89. 1,495,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.78. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $172.67 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

