Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.