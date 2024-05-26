Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $61.09 million and $881,801.66 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,810,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

