Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,429 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $381,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,134. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,539 shares of company stock worth $3,532,914. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

