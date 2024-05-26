Energi Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Energi has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $686,858.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00053750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,049,713 coins and its circulating supply is 77,049,688 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

