Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Entegris worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,271,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,222,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.