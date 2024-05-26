Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Head-To-Head Survey

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and COPT Defense Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Essential Properties Realty Trust
|$359.60 million
|13.13
|$190.71 million
|$1.23
|21.90
|COPT Defense Properties
|$684.98 million
|3.96
|-$73.47 million
|($1.08)
|-22.28
Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Volatility and Risk
Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and COPT Defense Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Essential Properties Realty Trust
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|COPT Defense Properties
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. COPT Defense Properties has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and COPT Defense Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Essential Properties Realty Trust
|51.34%
|6.56%
|4.19%
|COPT Defense Properties
|-16.83%
|-7.53%
|-2.82%
Summary
Essential Properties Realty Trust beats COPT Defense Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.
