Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Head-To-Head Survey

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and COPT Defense Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $359.60 million 13.13 $190.71 million $1.23 21.90 COPT Defense Properties $684.98 million 3.96 -$73.47 million ($1.08) -22.28

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. COPT Defense Properties pays out -109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. COPT Defense Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and COPT Defense Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 9 0 3.00 COPT Defense Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. COPT Defense Properties has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and COPT Defense Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 51.34% 6.56% 4.19% COPT Defense Properties -16.83% -7.53% -2.82%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats COPT Defense Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

