Ethereum Price Reaches $3,850.81 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $462.62 billion and $14.90 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,850.81 or 0.05605673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00053714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,134,874 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

