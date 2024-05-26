Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.42 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

