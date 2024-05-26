Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,212,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

