Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Achieves $16.06 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Fei USD has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $88,167.38 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,570.22 or 0.99980213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00117575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,372,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,113,716 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,340,781.46818081 with 16,082,114.08541852 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98836833 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $68,246.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

