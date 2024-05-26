Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $1.90 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $129.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00053750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

