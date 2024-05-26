Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,543,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 48,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,758. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

