FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in American Water Works by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

