FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 105 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

