FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 130 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,546.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,588.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

