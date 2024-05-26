FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $371,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.75 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

