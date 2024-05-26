FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 36 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $331.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

