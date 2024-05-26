FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $347,827,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Veralto by 34,761.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after buying an additional 1,914,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

