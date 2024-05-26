FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Welltower by 696.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.9 %

Welltower stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

