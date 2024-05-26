FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $243,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

