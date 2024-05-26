First Digital USD (FDUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $3.79 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,139,760,553 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,139,760,552.79. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99928941 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $3,382,573,659.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

