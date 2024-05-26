Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 145,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 216.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,601 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. 40,840,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,966,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

