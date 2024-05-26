Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 339.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $205.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,946,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

