Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.66. 86,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

