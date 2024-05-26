Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,135. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

