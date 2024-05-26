Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,798 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 283,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,799,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $70.78. 172,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

